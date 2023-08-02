Mizuho Maintains Mimedx Group (MDXG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Mimedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.97% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mimedx Group is 10.33. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 27.97% from its latest reported closing price of 8.07.

The projected annual revenue for Mimedx Group is 310MM, an increase of 5.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mimedx Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDXG is 0.23%, an increase of 41.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.43% to 72,005K shares. The put/call ratio of MDXG is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Essex Woodlands Management holds 23,416K shares representing 20.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 3,450K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,845K shares, representing an increase of 46.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDXG by 31.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,363K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,473K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,645K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDXG by 19.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,199K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDXG by 18.87% over the last quarter.

Mimedx Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MiMedx is an industry leader in utilizing birth tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental biologics, the cinoany has both a core business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. The company derives its products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using its proprietary processing methods, including the PURION® process. The company employs Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce its allografts. MiMedx has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments.

