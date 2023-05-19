Mizuho Maintains Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.22% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mid-America Apartment Communities is 175.41. The forecasts range from a low of 147.46 to a high of $203.70. The average price target represents an increase of 18.22% from its latest reported closing price of 148.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mid-America Apartment Communities is 2,193MM, an increase of 5.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.58.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Declares $1.40 Dividend

On May 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share ($5.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 14, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.40 per share.

At the current share price of $148.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.77%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.08%, the lowest has been 1.92%, and the highest has been 4.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.99. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1724 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mid-America Apartment Communities. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAA is 0.40%, an increase of 8.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.88% to 102,244K shares. The put/call ratio of MAA is 1.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 10,727K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,803K shares, representing an increase of 8.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 3.04% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,148K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,234K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 4.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,507K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,570K shares, representing an increase of 55.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 912.56% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 3,329K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,371K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 4.04% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,685K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,662K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns and manages apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. and is focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.