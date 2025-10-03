Mizuho Maintains LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.74% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is $61.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $95.68. The average price target represents an increase of 23.74% from its latest reported closing price of $49.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 39,152MM, an increase of 1.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,628 funds or institutions reporting positions in LyondellBasell Industries N.V.. This is an decrease of 101 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYB is 0.19%, an increase of 11.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 292,654K shares. The put/call ratio of LYB is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 16,970K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,896K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 18.62% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 11,197K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 9,477K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,240K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 8,672K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,079K shares , representing an increase of 64.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 107.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,249K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,234K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 26.53% over the last quarter.

