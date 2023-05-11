Mizuho Maintains Liveperson (LPSN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Liveperson (NASDAQ:LPSN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.85% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liveperson is 5.07. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.85% from its latest reported closing price of 5.50.

The projected annual revenue for Liveperson is 563MM, an increase of 14.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liveperson. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPSN is 0.11%, an increase of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 71,476K shares. The put/call ratio of LPSN is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Starboard Value holds 7,005K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,195K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,080K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPSN by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,657K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,678K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPSN by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,459K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,693K shares, representing a decrease of 9.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPSN by 65.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,135K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Liveperson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Its 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use its conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship - a conversational relationship - with their millions of consumers. LivePerson was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list in 2020.

