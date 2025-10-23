Mizuho Maintains Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.61% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Las Vegas Sands is $61.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $77.18. The average price target represents an increase of 20.61% from its latest reported closing price of $50.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Las Vegas Sands is 15,613MM, an increase of 27.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Las Vegas Sands. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVS is 0.20%, an increase of 3.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 433,687K shares. The put/call ratio of LVS is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 49,294K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,232K shares , representing an increase of 44.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 87.73% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 21,352K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,371K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 13.59% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 17,141K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,916K shares , representing an increase of 71.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 216.35% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,884K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,723K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVS by 4.61% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 10,612K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

