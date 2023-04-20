Mizuho Maintains Lam Research (LRCX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.96% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lam Research is $520.28. The forecasts range from a low of $312.09 to a high of $609.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.96% from its latest reported closing price of $491.02.

The projected annual revenue for Lam Research is $18,485MM, a decrease of 1.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $35.33.

Lam Research Declares $1.72 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.72 per share ($6.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.72 per share.

At the current share price of $491.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.65%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 3.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VOOG - Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares holds 59K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 8.21% over the last quarter.

SPYX - SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 7.59% over the last quarter.

CAVAX - Catholic Values Equity Fund Class F, effective 1-31-2017 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 16.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 10.80% over the last quarter.

USD - ProShares Ultra Semiconductors holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 21.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 14.95% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Large Cap Growth Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 13.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRCX by 8.25% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lam Research. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRCX is 0.43%, a decrease of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 137,339K shares. The put/call ratio of LRCX is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

Lam Research Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world's leading semiconductor companies, the company combines superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe..

