Mizuho Maintains Kosmos Energy (KOS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 218.38% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kosmos Energy is $3.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.72 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 218.38% from its latest reported closing price of $1.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kosmos Energy is 2,674MM, an increase of 92.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kosmos Energy. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOS is 0.11%, an increase of 14.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.35% to 512,557K shares. The put/call ratio of KOS is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 34,781K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,820K shares , representing a decrease of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 14.56% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 30,376K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,411K shares , representing a decrease of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 17.83% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 29,824K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,169K shares , representing an increase of 8.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 20.60% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 20,996K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,211K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Mason Hill Advisors holds 17,780K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,671K shares , representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOS by 12.70% over the last quarter.

