Mizuho Maintains Kinetik Holdings Inc - (KNTK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Kinetik Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:KNTK) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.34% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kinetik Holdings Inc - is 37.74. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 6.34% from its latest reported closing price of 35.49.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Kinetik Holdings Inc - is 1,091MM, a decrease of 11.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.44.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinetik Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNTK is 0.16%, a decrease of 28.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.30% to 23,256K shares. The put/call ratio of KNTK is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Blackstone Group holds 5,912K shares representing 11.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,191K shares, representing an increase of 29.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 5.11% over the last quarter.
Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,093K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,129K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 55.08% over the last quarter.
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 556K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 18.27% over the last quarter.
Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment holds 546K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers holds 506K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
Kinetik Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns gas gathering, processing and transmission assets servicing production in the Delaware Basin and owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.
Additional reading:
- CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT TO THE THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION KINETIK HOLDINGS INC. May 31, 2023
- Kinetik Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results
- KNTK - 2019 Omnibus Compensation Plan - Form RSU Agreement (2023
- KNTK - 2019 Omnibus Compensation Plan - Form RSU Agreement (Director Form)
- Subsidiaries of the Company.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.