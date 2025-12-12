Mizuho Maintains Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP - Limited Partnership (KRP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:KRP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.76% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP - Limited Partnership is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 49.76% from its latest reported closing price of $12.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP - Limited Partnership is 264MM, a decrease of 16.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP - Limited Partnership. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRP is 0.49%, an increase of 6.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.12% to 30,332K shares. The put/call ratio of KRP is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EnCap Energy Capital Fund VIII holds 4,542K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,026K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,771K shares , representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRP by 1.15% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,221K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares , representing an increase of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRP by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial holds 1,393K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,447K shares , representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRP by 78.97% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 922K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,216K shares , representing a decrease of 31.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRP by 33.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.