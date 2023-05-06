Mizuho Maintains Jamf Holding (JAMF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.17% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jamf Holding is 27.77. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 56.17% from its latest reported closing price of 17.78.

The projected annual revenue for Jamf Holding is 588MM, an increase of 16.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jamf Holding. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAMF is 0.29%, a decrease of 7.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 126,406K shares. The put/call ratio of JAMF is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vista Equity Partners Management holds 54,315K shares representing 43.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 17,020K shares representing 13.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,106K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAMF by 12.60% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,011K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,652K shares, representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAMF by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 4,475K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,658K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,447K shares, representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAMF by 16.31% over the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JAMF Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise mobility management, shared device support, upgrades, and classroom control solutions for education, healthcare, retail, and hospitality sectors.

