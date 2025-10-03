Mizuho Maintains International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.45% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for International Flavors & Fragrances is $85.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 39.45% from its latest reported closing price of $61.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for International Flavors & Fragrances is 13,374MM, an increase of 18.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,338 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Flavors & Fragrances. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFF is 0.25%, an increase of 9.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.77% to 302,628K shares. The put/call ratio of IFF is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 35,047K shares representing 13.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,775K shares , representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Freemont Capital Pte holds 25,356K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 16,276K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,238K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,080K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 13.80% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 7,741K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

