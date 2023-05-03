Mizuho Maintains Incyte (INCY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Incyte is 91.09. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $124.95. The average price target represents an increase of 30.21% from its latest reported closing price of 69.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Incyte is 3,913MM, an increase of 12.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Incyte. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INCY is 0.22%, an increase of 1.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 235,507K shares. The put/call ratio of INCY is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 36,155K shares representing 16.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,155K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 10.53% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 19,363K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,793K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 6.71% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 12,002K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,220K shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 6.12% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 9,441K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,207K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 12.59% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 8,355K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,000K shares, representing a decrease of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 10.31% over the last quarter.

Incyte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics.

See all Incyte regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.