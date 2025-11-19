Mizuho Maintains Immatics N.V. (IMTX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Immatics N.V. (NasdaqCM:IMTX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.87% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Immatics N.V. is $17.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 66.87% from its latest reported closing price of $10.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Immatics N.V. is 141MM, an increase of 66.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immatics N.V.. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 18.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMTX is 0.22%, an increase of 50.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.72% to 96,691K shares. The put/call ratio of IMTX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 19,383K shares representing 15.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,328K shares , representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 62.13% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 12,094K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,169K shares , representing an increase of 15.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 40.29% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 12,030K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 9,383K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 8,816K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,970K shares , representing an increase of 20.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 73.28% over the last quarter.

