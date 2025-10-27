Mizuho Maintains IDACORP (IDA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.31% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for IDACORP is $136.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $128.27 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents an increase of 1.31% from its latest reported closing price of $135.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IDACORP is 1,672MM, a decrease of 7.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 950 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDACORP. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDA is 0.25%, an increase of 1.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.37% to 68,303K shares. The put/call ratio of IDA is 4.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,402K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,536K shares , representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 87.35% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,879K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,110K shares , representing a decrease of 12.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 15.55% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,759K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,737K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 5.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,733K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,684K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Reaves W H holds 1,567K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares , representing an increase of 20.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 27.91% over the last quarter.

