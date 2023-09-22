Mizuho Maintains Idacorp (IDA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.85% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Idacorp is 116.48. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.85% from its latest reported closing price of 96.39.

The projected annual revenue for Idacorp is 1,492MM, a decrease of 16.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.25.

Idacorp Declares $0.79 Dividend

On July 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 received the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share.

At the current share price of $96.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.81%, the lowest has been 2.31%, and the highest has been 3.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 804 funds or institutions reporting positions in Idacorp. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDA is 0.21%, a decrease of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 49,329K shares. The put/call ratio of IDA is 5.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,026K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,071K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,696K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares, representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 12.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,573K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 11.90% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,535K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 10.71% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 1,310K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares, representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 24.07% over the last quarter.

Idacorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IDACORP, Inc., Boise, Idaho-based and formed in 1998, is a holding company comprised of Idaho Power Company, a regulated electric utility; IDACORP Financial, a holder of affordable housing projects and other real estate investments; and Ida-West Energy, an operator of small hydroelectric generation projects that satisfy the requirements of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978. Idaho Power began operations in 1916 and employs approximately 2,000 people to serve a 24,000 square-mile service area in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. Idaho Power's goal of 100% clean energy by 2045 builds on its long history as a clean-energy leader providing reliable service at affordable prices. With 17 low-cost hydropower projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Power's more than 570,000 residential, business, and agricultural customers pay among the nation's lowest prices for electricity.

