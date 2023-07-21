Mizuho Maintains Idacorp (IDA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.03% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Idacorp is 117.71. The forecasts range from a low of 108.07 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.03% from its latest reported closing price of 106.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Idacorp is 1,492MM, a decrease of 13.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 821 funds or institutions reporting positions in Idacorp. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDA is 0.22%, an increase of 0.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 48,568K shares. The put/call ratio of IDA is 4.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,071K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,032K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,749K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,798K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 21.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,560K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 6.00% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,560K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 3.96% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,323K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,303K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 2.06% over the last quarter.

Idacorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IDACORP, Inc., Boise, Idaho-based and formed in 1998, is a holding company comprised of Idaho Power Company, a regulated electric utility; IDACORP Financial, a holder of affordable housing projects and other real estate investments; and Ida-West Energy, an operator of small hydroelectric generation projects that satisfy the requirements of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978. Idaho Power began operations in 1916 and employs approximately 2,000 people to serve a 24,000 square-mile service area in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. Idaho Power's goal of 100% clean energy by 2045 builds on its long history as a clean-energy leader providing reliable service at affordable prices. With 17 low-cost hydropower projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Power's more than 570,000 residential, business, and agricultural customers pay among the nation's lowest prices for electricity.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.