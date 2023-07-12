Mizuho Maintains Icon (ICLR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.82% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Icon is 255.71. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $295.05. The average price target represents an increase of 6.82% from its latest reported closing price of 239.37.

The projected annual revenue for Icon is 8,325MM, an increase of 6.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 948 funds or institutions reporting positions in Icon. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICLR is 0.67%, a decrease of 4.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 99,594K shares. The put/call ratio of ICLR is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,186K shares representing 9.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,119K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 5,789K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,885K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,077K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,106K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 57.21% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 2,978K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,194K shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,362K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783K shares, representing a decrease of 17.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 86.98% over the last quarter.

Icon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICON plc is a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 15,730 employees in 93 locations in 41 countries as at December 31, 2020.

