Mizuho Maintains Huntsman (HUN) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.19% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Huntsman is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 1.19% from its latest reported closing price of $10.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Huntsman is 8,038MM, an increase of 39.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntsman. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUN is 0.10%, an increase of 20.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.56% to 196,229K shares. The put/call ratio of HUN is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 12,063K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,290K shares , representing an increase of 22.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 13.70% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 7,364K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,013K shares , representing an increase of 45.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 73.75% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,663K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,550K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 90.52% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,633K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,368K shares , representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 34.37% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 5,394K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,311K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 13.01% over the last quarter.

