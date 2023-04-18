Mizuho Maintains Hologic (HOLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.96% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hologic is $88.62. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.96% from its latest reported closing price of $83.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hologic is $3,896MM, a decrease of 12.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNKFX - Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock K6 Fund holds 74K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 2.02% over the last quarter.

BVOIX - BARROW HANLEY US VALUE OPPORTUNITIES FUND I Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 13.47% over the last quarter.

SNPE - Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Vident Investment Advisory holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 189.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 84.77% over the last quarter.

FNIAX - Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund holds 115K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares, representing a decrease of 76.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 28.77% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hologic. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOLX is 0.35%, an increase of 30.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 273,216K shares. The put/call ratio of HOLX is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

Hologic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment.

See all Hologic regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.