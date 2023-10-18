Mizuho Maintains Highwoods Properties (HIW) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.10% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Highwoods Properties is 27.65. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 37.10% from its latest reported closing price of 20.17.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Highwoods Properties is 852MM, an increase of 1.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 663 funds or institutions reporting positions in Highwoods Properties. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIW is 0.17%, a decrease of 3.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 121,193K shares. The put/call ratio of HIW is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 17,500K shares representing 16.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,430K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 0.96% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,440K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,624K shares, representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 3.60% over the last quarter.

CSRSX - Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Class L holds 4,171K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CSRIX - Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares holds 3,759K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,861K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 0.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,297K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,233K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 2.97% over the last quarter.

Highwoods Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.