Mizuho Maintains HF Sinclair (DINO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.81% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for HF Sinclair is 65.59. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 24.81% from its latest reported closing price of 52.55.

The projected annual revenue for HF Sinclair is 31,688MM, a decrease of 9.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.46.

HF Sinclair Declares $0.45 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2023 received the payment on September 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $52.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 839.95%, the lowest has been 1.95%, and the highest has been 12,962.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 2,996.63 (n=177).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 998 funds or institutions reporting positions in HF Sinclair. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DINO is 0.24%, an increase of 0.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 162,192K shares. The put/call ratio of DINO is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,584K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,496K shares, representing an increase of 8.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 6.73% over the last quarter.

TCTC Holdings holds 12,318K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,317K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 9.20% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 6,907K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,885K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 12.85% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,870K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,965K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 11.09% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 4,781K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,254K shares, representing an increase of 11.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DINO by 0.66% over the last quarter.

HF Sinclair Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HollyFrontier Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other specialty products. HollyFrontier owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, HollyFrontier produces base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and exports products to more than 80 countries. HollyFrontier also owns a 57% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries.

