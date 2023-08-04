Mizuho Maintains Herbalife (HLF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.30% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Herbalife is 21.42. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 14.30% from its latest reported closing price of 18.74.

The projected annual revenue for Herbalife is 4,902MM, a decrease of 2.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Herbalife. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLF is 0.12%, a decrease of 14.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 114,220K shares. The put/call ratio of HLF is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 10,846K shares representing 10.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Windacre Partnership holds 9,254K shares representing 9.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 6,969K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,512K shares, representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 12.30% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,238K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,531K shares, representing a decrease of 9.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 22.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,022K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,983K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

