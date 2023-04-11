Mizuho Maintains HCA Holdings (HCA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.82% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for HCA Holdings is $287.27. The forecasts range from a low of $242.40 to a high of $325.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.82% from its latest reported closing price of $271.47.

The projected annual revenue for HCA Holdings is $63,388MM, an increase of 5.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $18.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RPBAX - T. Rowe Price Balanced Fund holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 25.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 70.98% over the last quarter.

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - Large Cap Index Master Portfolio holds 136K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 22.33% over the last quarter.

HIAHX - Hartford Healthcare Hls Fund Ia holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 31.72% over the last quarter.

Capital Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 85.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Snowden Capital Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 36.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCA by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1851 funds or institutions reporting positions in HCA Holdings. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCA is 0.44%, an increase of 9.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 206,121K shares. The put/call ratio of HCA is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

HCA Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services comprising more than 2,000 sites of care, including 187 hospitals, surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 35 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives.

