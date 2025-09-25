Mizuho Maintains Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Harmony Biosciences Holdings (NasdaqGM:HRMY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.01% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Harmony Biosciences Holdings is $51.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 93.01% from its latest reported closing price of $26.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Harmony Biosciences Holdings is 918MM, an increase of 18.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 603 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmony Biosciences Holdings. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRMY is 0.34%, an increase of 1.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 60,549K shares. The put/call ratio of HRMY is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Valor Management holds 6,618K shares representing 11.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,292K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,361K shares , representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 8.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,584K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,417K shares , representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 5.06% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,579K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares , representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 4.32% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,501K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares , representing an increase of 14.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 1.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.