Mizuho Maintains Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Harmony Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:HRMY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.96% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harmony Biosciences Holdings is 61.20. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 87.96% from its latest reported closing price of 32.56.

The projected annual revenue for Harmony Biosciences Holdings is 591MM, an increase of 18.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmony Biosciences Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRMY is 0.37%, a decrease of 11.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 57,400K shares. The put/call ratio of HRMY is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Valor Management holds 11,218K shares representing 18.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,606K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,157K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,203K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 43.64% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,765K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 30.87% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,415K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 90.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 504.74% over the last quarter.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the research, drug development, and treatment for neurologic disorder of sleep-wake state instability. Harmony Biosciences Holdings serves patients in the United States.

