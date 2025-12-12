Mizuho Maintains Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.63% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gulfport Energy is $232.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.63% from its latest reported closing price of $204.99 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gulfport Energy is 1,840MM, an increase of 49.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 58.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gulfport Energy. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPOR is 0.34%, an increase of 4.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.59% to 25,574K shares. The put/call ratio of GPOR is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Point Capital holds 3,741K shares representing 19.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares , representing an increase of 46.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 24.65% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 725K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 783K shares , representing a decrease of 7.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 88.63% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 588K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares , representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 51.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 524K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares , representing an increase of 8.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 6.72% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 506K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 658K shares , representing a decrease of 30.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 71.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.