Mizuho Maintains Glaukos (GKOS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.03% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Glaukos is $57.80. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 18.03% from its latest reported closing price of $48.97.

The projected annual revenue for Glaukos is $315MM, an increase of 11.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ProShare Advisors holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 12.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 13.68% over the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 43K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 23.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 36.52% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 26K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 16.73% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Partner Healthcare Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 60K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 22.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glaukos. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GKOS is 0.16%, a decrease of 3.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.09% to 56,320K shares. The put/call ratio of GKOS is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

Glaukos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent, its first MIGS device, in the United States in 2012, its next-generation iStent inject device in the United States in 2018, and most recently, the iStent inject W device in 2020. In corneal health, Glaukos' proprietary suite of single-use, bio-activated pharmaceuticals are designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea through a process called corneal collagen cross-linking to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. Glaukos is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale surgical and pharmaceutical therapies in glaucoma, corneal health and retinal disease.

