Stocks
GEMI

Mizuho Maintains Gemini Space Station (GEMI) Outperform Recommendation

December 24, 2025 — 05:08 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on December 24, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Gemini Space Station (NasdaqGS:GEMI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 142.81% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gemini Space Station is $26.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 142.81% from its latest reported closing price of $11.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 1,620K shares.

Altimeter Capital Management holds 1,600K shares.

UBS Group holds 1,335K shares.

Jane Street Group holds 551K shares.

Squarepoint Ops holds 398K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Gemini Space Station, Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Gemini Space Station, Inc.-> See our take on Gemini Space Station, Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GEMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.