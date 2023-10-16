Mizuho Maintains Fortinet (FTNT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.57% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fortinet is 76.04. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 28.57% from its latest reported closing price of 59.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fortinet is 5,501MM, an increase of 10.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1981 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortinet. This is an increase of 111 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTNT is 0.39%, a decrease of 5.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.59% to 562,171K shares. The put/call ratio of FTNT is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 28,859K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,263K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 10.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,816K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,557K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 6.26% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 19,073K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,864K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 0.03% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,517K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,130K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 5.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,768K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,179K shares, representing a decrease of 10.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTNT by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Fortinet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortinet secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 500,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.