Mizuho Maintains FMC (FMC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of FMC (NYSE:FMC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.93% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for FMC is 121.86. The forecasts range from a low of 102.01 to a high of $149.10. The average price target represents an increase of 33.93% from its latest reported closing price of 90.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FMC is 6,077MM, an increase of 13.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1451 funds or institutions reporting positions in FMC. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMC is 0.29%, a decrease of 23.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.11% to 126,177K shares. The put/call ratio of FMC is 2.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,431K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,727K shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 86.81% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,648K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,752K shares, representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 83.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,905K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,828K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 7.83% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 2,959K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,989K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 6.61% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,942K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 5.04% over the last quarter.

FMC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides innovative solutions to growers around the world with a robust product portfolio fueled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management. This powerful combination of advanced technologies includes leading insect control products based on Rynaxypyr® and Cyazypyr® active ingredients; Authority®, Boral®, Centium®, Command® and Gamit® branded herbicides; Talstar® and Hero® branded insecticides; and flutriafol-based fungicides. The FMC portfolio also includes biologicals such as Quartzo® and Presence® bionematicides. FMC Corporation employs approximately 6,400 employees around the globe.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.