Mizuho Maintains Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Establishment Labs Holdings (NasdaqCM:ESTA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.10% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Establishment Labs Holdings is $75.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 2.10% from its latest reported closing price of $74.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Establishment Labs Holdings is 367MM, an increase of 91.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Establishment Labs Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESTA is 0.82%, an increase of 11.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 31,965K shares. The put/call ratio of ESTA is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JW Asset Management holds 3,083K shares representing 10.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,092K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 6.85% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,589K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,584K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 16.82% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,167K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,145K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 61.24% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,973K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,776K shares , representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Findell Capital Management holds 1,295K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares , representing a decrease of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 26.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.