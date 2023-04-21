Mizuho Maintains Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Establishment Labs Holdings (NASDAQ:ESTA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Establishment Labs Holdings is $103.02. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 37.53% from its latest reported closing price of $74.91.

The projected annual revenue for Establishment Labs Holdings is $208MM, an increase of 28.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Establishment Labs Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESTA is 1.29%, an increase of 6.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 20,655K shares. The put/call ratio of ESTA is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JW Asset Management holds 3,192K shares representing 13.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,374K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,369K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 6.67% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,815K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 15.97% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,479K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,703K shares, representing a decrease of 15.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Pura Vida Investments holds 953K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Establishment Labs Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company focused on women's health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants®, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine® platform. Motiva Implants® are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in more than 80 countries through exclusive distributors or the Company's direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant® clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants®, Establishment Labs' product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina® 3D Simulation System and other products and services.

