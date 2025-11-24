Mizuho Maintains Equity Residential (EQR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.54% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Equity Residential is $72.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.54% from its latest reported closing price of $60.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Equity Residential is 3,047MM, a decrease of 1.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity Residential. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQR is 0.34%, an increase of 5.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.08% to 371,477K shares. The put/call ratio of EQR is 1.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,867K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,795K shares , representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 56.21% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,702K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,810K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 11.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,611K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,385K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 14.21% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 11,346K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,431K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 6.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,144K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,885K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 52.42% over the last quarter.

