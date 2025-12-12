Mizuho Maintains EOG Resources (EOG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.13% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for EOG Resources is $139.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $115.14 to a high of $169.05. The average price target represents an increase of 27.13% from its latest reported closing price of $109.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EOG Resources is 30,262MM, an increase of 33.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,623 funds or institutions reporting positions in EOG Resources. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOG is 0.38%, an increase of 6.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 660,975K shares. The put/call ratio of EOG is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 54,908K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,126K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 32,971K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,838K shares , representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 8.17% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 24,927K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,804K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 11.72% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 19,617K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,265K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 11.90% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 19,155K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,586K shares , representing an increase of 23.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOG by 30.67% over the last quarter.

