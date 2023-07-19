Mizuho Maintains Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit (EPD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit (NYSE:EPD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.90% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit is 32.91. The forecasts range from a low of 29.39 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 22.90% from its latest reported closing price of 26.78.

The projected annual revenue for Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit is 61,067MM, an increase of 5.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enterprise Products Partners L P - Unit. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPD is 0.99%, an increase of 9.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 703,481K shares. The put/call ratio of EPD is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marquard & Bahls holds 36,947K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 32,321K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,987K shares, representing an increase of 13.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 21.83% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 27,057K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,880K shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 10.97% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 20,080K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,829K shares, representing an increase of 16.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 22.19% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 18,211K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,695K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 49.47% over the last quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners L P Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Its services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership's assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

