Mizuho Maintains Entegris (ENTG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Entegris (NasdaqGS:ENTG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.44% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Entegris is $101.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.44% from its latest reported closing price of $98.66 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Entegris is 4,298MM, an increase of 33.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entegris. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENTG is 0.25%, an increase of 6.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.28% to 215,464K shares. The put/call ratio of ENTG is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 21,168K shares representing 13.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,240K shares , representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 7.46% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 15,730K shares representing 10.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,772K shares , representing a decrease of 19.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 19.96% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,140K shares representing 9.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,556K shares , representing an increase of 10.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 5.33% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 13,493K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,129K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 23.04% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 11,060K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,498K shares , representing an increase of 14.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.