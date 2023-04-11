Mizuho Maintains Edison International (EIX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.12% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edison International is $72.03. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.12% from its latest reported closing price of $72.84.

The projected annual revenue for Edison International is $16,452MM, a decrease of 4.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.86.

Edison International Declares $0.74 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share ($2.95 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.74 per share.

At the current share price of $72.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.17%, the lowest has been 3.25%, and the highest has been 5.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Continuum Advisory holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 27.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 58.55% over the last quarter.

High Net Worth Advisory Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UDIV - Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 61.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 6.36% over the last quarter.

VQNPX - Vanguard Growth and Income Fund Investor Shares holds 76K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 46.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 98.27% over the last quarter.

XRLV - Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 0.09% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edison International. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIX is 0.32%, an increase of 12.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 423,207K shares. The put/call ratio of EIX is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

Edison International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edison International is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.

