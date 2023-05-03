Mizuho Maintains Ecolab (ECL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.03% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ecolab is 172.48. The forecasts range from a low of 146.45 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.03% from its latest reported closing price of 174.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ecolab is 15,055MM, an increase of 3.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.03.

Ecolab Declares $0.53 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share ($2.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 21, 2023 received the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

At the current share price of $174.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.05%, the lowest has been 0.81%, and the highest has been 1.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.95 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1971 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecolab. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECL is 0.38%, a decrease of 2.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 237,135K shares. The put/call ratio of ECL is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,231K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,451K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 6.94% over the last quarter.

VDIGX - Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 7,905K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,795K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,646K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 5.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,728K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,621K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 5.36% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 5,277K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,576K shares, representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Ecolab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A trusted partner at nearly 3 million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world.

See all Ecolab regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.