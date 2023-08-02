Mizuho Maintains Eaton (ETN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.21% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eaton is 209.86. The forecasts range from a low of 162.61 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.21% from its latest reported closing price of 205.32.

The projected annual revenue for Eaton is 22,101MM, an increase of 0.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton. This is an increase of 103 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETN is 0.43%, a decrease of 2.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 374,865K shares. The put/call ratio of ETN is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,311K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,380K shares, representing a decrease of 10.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 8.88% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 14,591K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,880K shares, representing an increase of 11.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 81.41% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 14,162K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,399K shares, representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 73.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,328K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,095K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 2.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,280K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,194K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETN by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Eaton Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. The Company provides sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power - more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and it sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. The Company has approximately 92,000 employees.

