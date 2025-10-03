Mizuho Maintains Eastman Chemical (EMN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.68% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eastman Chemical is $78.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $100.18. The average price target represents an increase of 21.68% from its latest reported closing price of $64.37 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Eastman Chemical is 10,278MM, an increase of 10.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eastman Chemical. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMN is 0.15%, an increase of 10.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 127,081K shares. The put/call ratio of EMN is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 4,493K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,831K shares , representing a decrease of 29.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMN by 39.84% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,246K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,128K shares , representing a decrease of 44.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMN by 45.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,707K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,623K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMN by 22.64% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,278K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,200K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMN by 22.89% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,994K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,802K shares , representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMN by 18.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.