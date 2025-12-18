Mizuho Maintains DuPont de Nemours (DD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.09% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for DuPont de Nemours is $47.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 17.09% from its latest reported closing price of $40.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DuPont de Nemours is 15,148MM, an increase of 17.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,110 funds or institutions reporting positions in DuPont de Nemours. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DD is 0.19%, an increase of 1.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 363,940K shares. The put/call ratio of DD is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,121K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,891K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 16.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,879K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,619K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 16.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,946K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,783K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DD by 4.94% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 8,968K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,349K shares , representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 30.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,828K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,886K shares , representing an increase of 22.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DD by 34.89% over the last quarter.

