Mizuho Maintains Delek US Holdings (DK) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.44% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Delek US Holdings is 29.77. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.44% from its latest reported closing price of 30.20.

The projected annual revenue for Delek US Holdings is 14,639MM, a decrease of 18.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.44.

Delek US Holdings Declares $0.24 Dividend

On August 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.94 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023 received the payment on August 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $30.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.79%, the lowest has been 2.23%, and the highest has been 12.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.60 (n=152).

The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delek US Holdings. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 6.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DK is 0.16%, a decrease of 2.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.78% to 73,011K shares. The put/call ratio of DK is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ion Asset Management holds 3,134K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,120K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DK by 52.46% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,644K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,666K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DK by 0.89% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 2,411K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,512K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DK by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 2,096K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,923K shares, representing an increase of 8.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DK by 12.98% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,978K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tylerand Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansasand Krotz Springs, Louisianawith a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

