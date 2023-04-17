Mizuho Maintains Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.48% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Datadog, Inc. is $103.33. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $133.35. The average price target represents an increase of 53.48% from its latest reported closing price of $67.32.

The projected annual revenue for Datadog, Inc. is $2,262MM, an increase of 35.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,986K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,809K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 21.81% over the last quarter.

LBGAX - ClearBridge Mid Cap Growth Fund holds 36K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 12.08% over the last quarter.

North Star Asset Management holds 55K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 19.73% over the last quarter.

FRSGX - Franklin Small-mid Cap Growth Fund holds 217K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Growth Portfolio Class 1 holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 11.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 4.63% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Datadog, Inc.. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDOG is 0.52%, a decrease of 11.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 263,334K shares. The put/call ratio of DDOG is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Datadog Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of its customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

