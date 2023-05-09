Mizuho Maintains Dada Nexus Ltd - ADR (DADA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Dada Nexus Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 156.50% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dada Nexus Ltd - ADR is 15.29. The forecasts range from a low of 8.41 to a high of $21.74. The average price target represents an increase of 156.50% from its latest reported closing price of 5.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dada Nexus Ltd - ADR is 13,017MM, an increase of 38.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dada Nexus Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DADA is 0.65%, an increase of 104.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.38% to 64,326K shares. The put/call ratio of DADA is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,625K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,701K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DADA by 34.22% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 7,099K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,123K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DADA by 60.87% over the last quarter.

Kaizen Capital Partners holds 6,690K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company.

Galileo holds 6,589K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,732K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DADA by 56.23% over the last quarter.

Rovida Advisors holds 4,613K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dada Nexus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform.

See all Dada Nexus Ltd - ADR regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.