Mizuho Maintains CubeSmart (CUBE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.35% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for CubeSmart is $45.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 24.35% from its latest reported closing price of $36.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CubeSmart is 1,177MM, an increase of 5.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,006 funds or institutions reporting positions in CubeSmart. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUBE is 0.32%, an increase of 2.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.31% to 250,431K shares. The put/call ratio of CUBE is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,990K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,891K shares , representing an increase of 23.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 17.87% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,370K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,482K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 6.46% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,425K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,374K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 5.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,281K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,155K shares , representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 9.66% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,366K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,988K shares , representing a decrease of 25.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 26.19% over the last quarter.

