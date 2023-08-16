Mizuho Maintains Crescent Energy Company - (CRGY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Crescent Energy Company - (NYSE:CRGY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.56% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crescent Energy Company - is 14.48. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 9.56% from its latest reported closing price of 13.22.

The projected annual revenue for Crescent Energy Company - is 2,641MM, an increase of 0.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crescent Energy Company -. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRGY is 0.32%, a decrease of 9.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 29,103K shares. The put/call ratio of CRGY is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goff John C holds 4,685K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 1,241K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681K shares, representing a decrease of 35.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRGY by 36.01% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,103K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares, representing an increase of 13.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRGY by 2.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,085K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,005K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRGY by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Crescent Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crescent Energy is a diversified, well capitalized, U.S. independent energy company with a portfolio of assets in key proven basins across the lower 48 states. Its core leadership team is a group of experienced investment, financial and industry professionals who continue to execute on the strategy we have employed since 2011. The Company’s mission is to invest in energy assets and deliver better returns, operations and stewardship.

