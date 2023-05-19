Mizuho Maintains Coterra Energy (CTRA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.74% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coterra Energy is 30.98. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 21.74% from its latest reported closing price of 25.45.

The projected annual revenue for Coterra Energy is 8,270MM, a decrease of 8.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.32.

Coterra Energy Declares $0.20 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $25.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.67%, the lowest has been 0.99%, and the highest has been 11.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1630 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coterra Energy. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRA is 0.29%, a decrease of 2.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 848,872K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRA is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 70,554K shares representing 9.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,311K shares, representing a decrease of 15.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 87.91% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 40,575K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,258K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 3.07% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 27,171K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,513K shares, representing a decrease of 19.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 19.07% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 22,823K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,244K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 23.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,755K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,509K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 12.18% over the last quarter.

Coterra Energy Background Information

Coterra is a premier, diversified energy company based in Houston, Texas. The company strives to be a leading producer, delivering returns with a commitment to sustainability leadership.

