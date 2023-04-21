Mizuho Maintains Corteva (CTVA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.06% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corteva is $74.30. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 20.06% from its latest reported closing price of $61.89.

The projected annual revenue for Corteva is $18,852MM, an increase of 8.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.19.

Corteva Declares $0.15 Dividend

On January 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $61.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.97%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.42%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 2.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=184).

The current dividend yield is 1.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TLGQX - Growth Equity Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 84.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 569.83% over the last quarter.

St Germain D J holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 95.71% over the last quarter.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 96,471.33% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 11.50% over the last quarter.

Regal Investment Advisors holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 8.41% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corteva. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTVA is 0.42%, an increase of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 680,122K shares. The put/call ratio of CTVA is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Corteva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont.

