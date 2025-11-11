Mizuho Maintains CoreWeave (CRWV) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of CoreWeave (NasdaqGS:CRWV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.17% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for CoreWeave is $142.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $245.70. The average price target represents an increase of 61.17% from its latest reported closing price of $88.39 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in CoreWeave. This is an increase of 279 owner(s) or 76.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWV is 0.72%, an increase of 30.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 227,780K shares. The put/call ratio of CRWV is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnetar Financial holds 95,818K shares representing 25.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nvidia holds 24,278K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,182K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWV by 16.88% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 17,798K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,403K shares , representing an increase of 19.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWV by 243.35% over the last quarter.

Peak6 holds 8,689K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing an increase of 99.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWV by 29,152.56% over the last quarter.

Investment Management Corp of Ontario holds 8,682K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

