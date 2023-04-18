Mizuho Maintains Cooper Companies (COO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.69% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cooper Companies is $384.46. The forecasts range from a low of $282.80 to a high of $588.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.69% from its latest reported closing price of $378.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cooper Companies is $3,522MM, an increase of 4.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 Fund Standard Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - STOCK INDEX PORTFOLIO Class I holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nicholas holds 44K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COO by 99.88% over the last quarter.

FIMVX - Fidelity Mid Cap Value Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COO by 16.33% over the last quarter.

PTLC - Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 17.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COO by 0.19% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cooper Companies. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COO is 0.37%, an increase of 42.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 57,320K shares. The put/call ratio of COO is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cooper Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company. Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries.

See all Cooper Companies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.